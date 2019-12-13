Oak Hill Cheer Heading to State Finals This Weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – While the Oak Hill cheerleaders have been rooting on the football and basketball teams this year, they’ve also been having their own success.

For the first time in eight years, the Red Devils are heading to the West Virginia state finals which are this weekend in Huntington. The team hits the road Friday morning and will use the day to visit the gym on Marshall University’s campus. The competition then starts on Saturday afternoon.

Oak Hill’s run to states includes a regional title, despite the team being very young. The Red Devils have no seniors on the team and almost half of the girls are freshmen. Hear from head coach Becky Akins, junior Riley Gray and freshman Allie Keffer in the video above.