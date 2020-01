OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is in jail after he allegedly sexually abused an underage girl.

According to court documents, Johnny McKinney, 64, of Oak Hill performed sexual acts on an underage girl. During a forensic interview, the young child said that McKinney told her not to tell or he would hurt her dog. The alleged abuse happened on several occasions.

McKinney is charged with sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a 75,000 dollar bond.