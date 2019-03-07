Oak Hill, Bluefield Advance to State Tournament

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill boys basketball is going to the state tournament after a 60-53 win against Shady Spring Wednesday in a Class AA Region 3 co-final.

The Red Devils used a first-quarter run of 10 straight points to establish momentum, though the Tigers would make plays to trim the deficit in the second half. Oak Hill will be the #4 seed in the Class AA field, facing Robert C. Byrd at 9:00 PM Thursday, March 14. The Eagles advanced to states after a 72-55 regional win at Nicholas County.

Bluefield is headed to Charleston for an eighth straight year after a 68-54 home win against Wyoming East. The Beavers earned the #3 seed and will play Poca at 9:30 AM on March 14. They have not advanced past the quarterfinals since winning the state championship in 2014.