Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Oak Hill becomes 9th city in WV to adopt complete street policy
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Oak Hill becomes 9th city in WV to adopt complete street policy

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 10, 2019, 14:41 pm

56
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill is joining in the movement to increase the bike/walkability of our communities in the New River Gorge Region.

At last night’s City Council meeting Oak Hill joined 8 other cities in WV in adopting Complete Streets Guiding Principle policies. By adopting a Complete Streets policy, communities direct their transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to enable safe access for all users, regardless of age, ability, or mode of transportation. This means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists—making your town a better place to live.

Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) has been a champion of the mission to bring Complete Streets policies to all the cities and towns in the New River Gorge Region and are proud to have the support of so many local municipalities to ensure safety for not only pedestrians and bicycle users but everyone that uses the streets in our communities.

In 2017 Active SWV supported the City of Mt Hope in passing Complete Streets policies, and the City of Beckley in July of 2019. We are extremely excited that the city officials also saw the benefits these policies can bring to the City of Oak Hill and its future.

This growing movement across our region will benefit our communities in a number of ways including increasing recreation opportunities, economic development, and overall health and well-being. Active SWV will continue its efforts to work with other cities in the New River Gorge region to help create policies that will increase safety and connectivity for all residents.

Previous PostCapito Announces High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Designation for Fayette County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X