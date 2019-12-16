Oak Hill awarded $5,000 physical activity grant

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, the City of Oak Hill officially received the Take Back Our Health Physical Activity Grant.

The$5,000 grant from West Virginia University’s College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences will be matched by the city, so it will be a $10,000 project all together. The money will go toward signage at various parks and trails in Oak Hill mainly focusing on the White Oak Rail Trail and Needleseye Park to hopefully improve usability.

“It gives the users of the park a better experience,” Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass said. “They know where to go, they know what to do and what not to do, and it benefits you to the point where you’re more likely to use the park. Number one: you need to find the park and number two: you need to find the trails.”

The city met on Monday afternoon to start looking at designs for the signage.