Oak Hill Applies for $1.7 Million Dollar Contruction Grant

OAK HILL,WV (WOAY) – The city of Oak Hill just applied for nearly $2 million in federal grants to help assist with Needleseye Park construction.

The city applied for the DEP’s Abandoned Mine Land Program which was due by June 29.

The grant is worth $1.7 million and will be used to provide restrooms, parking and playground equipment. Officials anticipate that this park will help elevate the areas economy.

City Manager Bill Hannabass adds that with the park, it will also have a positive effect on citizens.

“Recreation helps tourism and that leads to economic development an we need to diversify our economy. We need pastimes, we need things to enjoy, so recreation is always important,” Hannabass adds.

The board will make a decision by September and if approved construction will begin summer 2019.