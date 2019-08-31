Oak Hill and Collins High School Alumni House Opens Just In Time For Reunion

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Friday was the grand opening of the Oak Hill and Collins High School Alumni House. The house is located across the street from Oak Hill’s City Hall and is full of memorabilia that the alumni association has been getting together for the past five weeks.

“We were all very close and had a great time and enjoyed it and it just brings back a lot of wonderful memories and the bands, their football games, the cheerleaders, the whole school,” Alumni Association President Pamela Smith said.

The regular hours have not been set yet but it will be open on weekends. This opening came at a perfect time as the class reunion kicked off Friday evening for the two schools at the Tamarack. On Friday afternoon, members of the alumni association welcomed alumni at the Lewis House and handed out their annual reunion log.

“It’s a memory book and people write stories and send them in and we look at them and get a glimpse into what’s been going on in their lives since they graduated from high school,” Sherry Keffer, with the association’s Board of Directors, said.

The reunion kicked off at the Tamarack at 5 p.m. Friday evening with a social hour. They are expecting their biggest crowd yet.