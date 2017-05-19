WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News NYT: President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office that James Comey’s firing relieved “great pressure,” calling him a “nut job”
National NewsPoliticsTop Stories

NYT: President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office that James Comey’s firing relieved “great pressure,” calling him a “nut job”

Scott PickeyBy May 19, 2017, 15:16 pm

297
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (THE NEW YORK TIMES) — President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.”

Click here to read more.

Comments

comments

Previous PostManchin reintroduces legislation to simplify student loan repayment programs
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives