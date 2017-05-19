NYT: More Comey memos, more revelations

Advertisement



NEW YORK (THE NEW YORK TIMES) – In the last two weeks, my colleague Michael S. Schmidt has broken several stories about encounters between President Trump and James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director. Drawing on conversations with Mr. Comey’s associates and on detailed memos that Mr. Comey filed while at the F.B.I., Mr. Schmidt brought us behind the scenes at a private dinner and inside the Oval Office.

Now, he tells us about a phone call.

On today’s episode:

Mr. Schmidt joins us to discuss the latest in the story of the unraveling relationship between Mr. Comey and Mr. Trump.

• The president calls Mr. Comey to make a request. In response, according to two people who were briefed on the conversation, Mr. Comey tells Mr. Trump that he needs to stop trying to discuss current investigations with him.

• Over lunch, Mr. Comey shares his fears about the president with a friend. That friend, Benjamin Wittes, talks on the record — and on tape — to The Times.

