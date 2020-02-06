Numerous roads are closed in Southern West Virginia due to flooding

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Updated road closures as Thursday afternoon:
Raleigh County:
Bacontown Road in Coal City
Violet Lane in Glen Morgan
Coal City Road
Sullivan Road
Sweeneysburg Road
Greenbrier County:
Monroe Draft Tunnel
Harts Run Road Tunnel
Wyoming County:
Indian Creek Road
Brier Creek Road
Mercer County:
Goodwill Chapel Road
Reese Harmon Ridge Road
Rt. 19 near Spanishburg Elementary School
Bullseye Bar in Princeton
Mudslide reported on the Corner of Country Girl Road and Ingleside Road.
Tazewell County:
Amonate Road
Indian Creek Road
Middle Creek Road
Daw Road
Bottom Road
Raven Road
Fairgrounds Road
Freedom Ave
Horsepen Road
Bailey Switch Road
Alleghany Ave
Walnut Street
Piskey Road
Woodall Street
Baptist Valley Road
Crockets Cove Road
Bishop Road
Ravens Nest Branch Road
Laurel Road
Thompson Valley Road
Big Branch Road
Riverside Drive
Numerous water rescues taking place with two high water rescue teams and three fire departments assisting.