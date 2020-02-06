Numerous roads are closed in Southern West Virginia due to flooding

By
Tyler Barker
-

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Updated road closures as Thursday afternoon:

Raleigh County:

Bacontown Road in Coal City

Violet Lane in Glen Morgan

Coal City Road

Sullivan Road

Sweeneysburg Road

Greenbrier County:

Monroe Draft Tunnel

Harts Run Road Tunnel

Wyoming County:

Indian Creek Road

Brier Creek Road

Mercer County:

Goodwill Chapel Road

Reese Harmon Ridge Road

Rt. 19 near Spanishburg Elementary School

Bullseye Bar in Princeton

Mudslide reported on the Corner of Country Girl Road and Ingleside Road.

Tazewell County:

Amonate Road

Indian Creek Road

Middle Creek Road

Daw Road

Bottom Road

Raven Road

Fairgrounds Road

Freedom Ave

Horsepen Road

Bailey Switch Road

Alleghany Ave

Walnut Street

Piskey Road

Woodall Street

Baptist Valley Road

Crockets Cove Road

Bishop Road

Ravens Nest Branch Road

Laurel Road

Thompson Valley Road

Big Branch Road

Riverside Drive

Numerous water rescues taking place with two high water rescue teams and three fire departments assisting.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com