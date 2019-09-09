Number of RISE WV homes slated for final inspections this week

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) —Last week, construction crews continued to make progress on 55 homes that are in active construction for the RISE West Virginia program. Of the 55 homes in construction, 19 are mobile home replacements, 20 are reconstruction projects, four are rehabilitation projects and 12 are in demolition.

A number of homes are slated for final inspection this week by the West Virginia National Guard’s Quality Assurance/Quality Control team.

West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) continued their work on three reconstruction projects and four rehabilitations this week. VOAD’s work on their first reconstruction project in Kanawha County continued as framing work began and walls started going up on the home. Also this week, footers were dug and foundation work began for another reconstruction project in Nicholas County. VOAD has issued 24 notices to proceed for eight rehabilitation and 16 reconstruction projects.

Currently, there are 391 active cases covered under the RISE West Virginia Program. The current breakdown by construction type is as follows: 62 homes are complete, 250 cases require total reconstruction, 37 cases require some form of rehabilitation actions, 103 cases require new mobile home replacement, and 1 case is awaiting initial project type and undergoing the damage assessment process.

Of the total 391 active cases, 348 have been awarded to a construction contractor or sub-recipient, 27 are currently out for bid undergoing the required West Virginia state procurement process, and 16 are awaiting a Request for Quotation (RFQ), or are being analyzed via the case management process by VOAD.

Crews continue to work on the eighth bridge home project this week. There are seven bridges complete and 68 others in the case management process at this time.

Currently, 20 projects are in the asbestos inspection and abatement phase for the Slum and Blight Program. There are an additional 228 projects currently in the Slum and Blight program and 245 projects are ready for the environmental review process. An additional 53 projects are in the case management process pipeline for removal that are considered an “imminent threat” from the county or municipality, meaning those properties pose a threat to the health and safety of the public. These projects will move from the “imminent threat” phase to the environmental review process before demolition can begin. The Slum and Blight program is still accepting applications in all counties affected by the 2016 flood.

Any families who feel they still have any unmet needs or who are looking for an update on their case are urged to contact the new VOAD office over the phone at 304-553-0927 or through email at DisasterRecovery@wv.gov. A hotline is also available for anyone needing to report fraud with regard to the RISE West Virginia program at 1-866-WVWATCH (1-866-989-2824).