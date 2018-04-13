NRCTC Serving Up Volleyball For Autism Tournament Tomorrow

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College is spiking up preparations for their Volleyball For Autism Tournament.

Students in the College’s Browning Social Service Club are finishing preparations for tomorrow’s event.

The tournament will kick off bright and early at 9:00 a.m. with a battle between West Virginia State Troopers and Raleigh County Deputies at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

The tournament is not only for fun but helps gives back to a great cause and the community.

“All of the proceeds go back to helping the Un-Prescription For Autism and is a non profit and based in Beckley. The center helps children throughout our region, throughout the country but the money raised at this event will help specifically for children in WV. The CDC has said that one in sixty-eight children will be diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, so chances are we all know someone that is on the spectrum and the Un-Prescription helps to connect people to resources and help them in their lives,” said Jenni Canterbury, Public Relations Manager at NRCTC.

Teams can register at the door starting at 8:00 a.m. and will cost $150 for teams of eight. If you are not into volleyball, don’t worry there will be other activities for the community to enjoy.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

