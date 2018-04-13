Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
NRCTC Serving Up Volleyball For Autism Tournament Tomorrow

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 13, 2018, 16:40 pm

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College is spiking up preparations for their Volleyball For Autism Tournament.

 

Students in the College’s Browning Social Service Club are finishing preparations for tomorrow’s event.

 

The tournament will kick off bright and early at 9:00 a.m. with a battle between West Virginia State Troopers and Raleigh County Deputies at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

 

The tournament is not only for fun but helps gives back to a great cause and the community.

“All of the proceeds go back to helping the Un-Prescription For Autism and is a non profit and based in Beckley. The center helps children throughout our region, throughout the country but the money raised at this event will help specifically for children in WV. The CDC has said that one in sixty-eight children will be diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, so chances are we all know someone that is on the spectrum and the Un-Prescription helps to connect people to resources and help them in their lives,” said Jenni Canterbury, Public Relations Manager at NRCTC.

 

Teams can register at the door starting at 8:00 a.m. and will cost $150 for teams of eight. If you are not into volleyball, don’t worry there will be other activities for the community to enjoy.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

