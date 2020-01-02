NRCTC Invitational Begins in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 2020 New River Community & Technical College Invitational began Thursday in Beckley, with many area squads taking part in games over the next three days.

Check out highlights from the early games on Thursday! Woodrow Wilson girls established momentum in the second quarter of their matchup with Westside, going on to win 60-35. Jamara led the Lady Flying Eagles with 14 points, while Makayla Morgan had 13 for the Lady Renegades.

The second game of the day saw Westside boys jump out to a big lead against reigning Class A state champion Webster County. The Renegades would keep that momentum going throughout the game, winning 100-69. Daniel Reed led the Renegades with 22 points.

We’ll have more highlights from the evening games online later tonight!