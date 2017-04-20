Those interested in pursuing a career in a health care field can gain insight as to how different positions work together during an event at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County campus, in Beaver, on Tuesday, April 25 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The health professions: Meet-Try-Apply event will show how paramedics, medical assistants, medical laboratory technicians, physical therapist assistants and practical nurses work together in a health care setting. Attendees will be able to meet New River Career and Technical College students and faculty and participate in hands-on activities.
It is a free community event and for more information or to RSVP call 304-929-5475.
NRCTC Healthcare “Meet -Try- Apply” Event
By Rachel AyersApr 20, 2017
Rachel Ayers
