NRCTC celebrates one year with Copenhaver at the helm

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, community members, faculty and staff gathered at the New River Community and Technical College campus in Beaver to honor the college’s fourth president and celebrate her first year.

After one year, Dr. Bonny Copehaver is looking to the future to build on the momentum she has created on the four campuses across Southern West Virginia.

With the help of the West Virginia Invests Grant and other initiatives, Copenhaver says she hopes the campus is a place ready to take on new students every day and that NRCTC will become a household name for education.

“I want people to know that New River is growing and changing and really here to meet the needs of this community. And that it is a very special organization,” Dr. Copenhaver said.

Two accomplishments from the year included a 3% jump in enrollment and the first clean audit in years.