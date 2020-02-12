NPS to hosts community meeting to discuss park projects in 2020 Season

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts has announced that the park will host a community meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, WV.

Park staff will present an overview of upcoming park projects and then allow time for questions and answers.

Park projects that impact travel or visitor access to areas are also listed on the park’s website and social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram when the project time draws near. A listing of facility, road, and trail closures is available 24/7 at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Attendees who require additional information or special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting should contact Claire Rozdilski at 304-465-6526 or via email at claire_rozdilski@nps.gov prior to March 3.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center is open seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.