Notice of Absentee and Early Voting for June 11, 2019 Lewisburg Municipal Election

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Applications for absentee ballots for June 11, 2019, Lewisburg Municipal Election are available in the office of the City Recorder. Any person who is going to be absent from this city, or who is confined to a health care facility on election day, June 11, 2019 and who is duly registered to vote in this city, can now apply by mail or telephone to the office of the Recorder, and receive an application for absentee ballot. Mail requests will be accepted through Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Early Voting will be conducted in the Council Chambers of Lewisburg City Hall from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday June 7, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Special Early Voting will also be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 and Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the Council Chambers at Lewisburg City Hall.

You may obtain more information about early voting by calling the Office of the Lewisburg City Recorder at 645-3776, extension 121 or writing to 942 Washington Street West, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in the City Election with the Greenbrier County Clerk’s office is May 21, 2019.