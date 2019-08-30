Notable Figures to Take Part in Greenbrier Pro-Am

WOAY – The new PGA Tour season begins in two weeks with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. But the festivities in White Sulphur Springs will start earlier in the week, including the Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 11.

Multiple celebrities have visited the area for the Pro-Am in past years, and 2019 will be no different.

West Virginia football will be represented by former head coach Don Nehlen and quarterbacks Jeff Hostetler and Marc Bulger. Nehlen and Hostetler were both at last year’s Pro-Am.

Also returning is Beckley native and former Marshall football head coach Bob Pruett. Dan D’Antoni, a Mullens native and the current Thundering Herd men’s basketball coach, is scheduled to play as well.

Among those also slated to play include NASCAR driver Austin Dillon – who has visited the Greenbrier in the past – and tennis player Jack Sock, who will participate in the Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic that weekend.

Tickets to A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier this year are free for the general public. The first round begins Thursday, September 12.