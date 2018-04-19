North-South Football Rosters Announced

WOAY – The rosters have been announced for the 2018 North-South Football Classic, which will occur at noon on June 9th at South Charleston. This is a change from previous years, when the game was an early evening kickoff at Laidley Field.
13 of the top high school football seniors from Southern West Virginia will play for the South Cardinals, representing 10 area schools. James Monroe’s John Mustain will serve as head coach, having been named to that position in December.
Area players in the 2018 North-South Football Classic, in alphabetical order:
Jaron Bragg (Shady Spring), Jake Cannady (Wyoming East), Tucker Lilly (Summers County), Trey Milam (Nicholas County), Noah Minor (Midland Trail), Hunter Mitchelson (PikeView), Grant Mohler (James Monroe), Connor Moore (James Monroe), Bryce Nelson (Westside), Devin Persinger (Greenbrier East), Ben Price (Westside), Andrew Richmond (Summers County), Tyree Swafford (Woodrow Wilson)