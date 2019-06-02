North South Football Game Player Check In

Charleston (WCHS) – Players checked into West Virginia State Sunday afternoon to begin the football festivities for the always exciting North-South All-Star game. Listen to Woodrow Wilson’s Logan Cook talk about what it means to represent the Flying Eagles.

SOUTH CARDINALS:

Head Coach: David Moneypenny, Fayetteville

Assistant Coaches: John Lilly, Independence | Brad Dingess, Spring Valley | Jeremy Moore, Midland Trail | Luke Salmons, Cabell Midland

Area Participates:

Isaac Jarrett | OL | 6’0 | 284 | Independence

Logan Cook | WR | 6′ 1 | 185 | Woodrow Wilson

Terymykal Alexander | DL | 6′ 2 | 255 | Shady Spring

Evan Rose | RB | 5′ 9 | 175 | Pikeview

Cordell Lesher | LB | 5′ 9 | 235 | Midland Trail

Jaylon Battaile | RB | 5′ 10 | 205 | Greenbrier East

Christian Pack | WR/DB | 6’4 | 180 Summers County

Tyler Smith | DB | 5′ 8 | Princeton

Nikko Burgess | WR | 6’0 | 195 | Independence

Avante Burnette | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Woodrow Wilson

Caleb Richmond | LB | 5′ 11 | 160 | Meadow Bridge

Sammy Pullens | LB | 5′ 9 | 165 | Fayetteville

Trevor Harrell | OL | 6′ 1 | 280 | Midland Trail

Ty Powell | DL | 6’4 | 180 | Mt. View