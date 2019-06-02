North South Football Game Player Check In

Charleston (WCHS) – Players checked into West Virginia State Sunday afternoon to begin the football festivities for the always exciting North-South All-Star game. Listen to Woodrow Wilson’s Logan Cook talk about what it means to represent the Flying Eagles.
SOUTH CARDINALS:
Head Coach: David Moneypenny, Fayetteville
Assistant Coaches: John Lilly, Independence | Brad Dingess, Spring Valley | Jeremy Moore, Midland Trail | Luke Salmons, Cabell Midland
Area Participates:
Isaac Jarrett | OL | 6’0 | 284 | Independence
Logan Cook | WR | 6′ 1 | 185 | Woodrow Wilson
Terymykal Alexander | DL | 6′ 2 | 255 | Shady Spring
Evan Rose | RB | 5′ 9 | 175 | Pikeview
Cordell Lesher | LB | 5′ 9 | 235 | Midland Trail
Jaylon Battaile | RB | 5′ 10 | 205 | Greenbrier East
Christian Pack | WR/DB | 6’4 | 180 Summers County
Tyler Smith | DB | 5′ 8 | Princeton
Nikko Burgess | WR | 6’0 | 195 | Independence
Avante Burnette | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Woodrow Wilson
Caleb Richmond | LB | 5′ 11 | 160 | Meadow Bridge
Sammy Pullens | LB | 5′ 9 | 165 | Fayetteville
Trevor Harrell | OL | 6′ 1 | 280 | Midland Trail
Ty Powell | DL | 6’4 | 180 | Mt. View