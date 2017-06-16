North-South Football Classic Preview: JoJo Hayes, Jacob Bailey, & Tripp Shiflet

Institute, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Mount View’s JoJo Hayes, Liberty’s Jacob Bailey, and James Monroe’s Tripp Shiflet, three of the nine student-athletes who will represent Southern West Virginia in the 2017 North-South Football Classic.
All three played vital roles not just on the gridiron for their respective schools, but also on multiple sports teams throughout the past year. Hayes will continue his football career at Glenville State, while Shiflet will play at Concord. Bailey plans to attend WVU Tech.