North-South Football Classic Preview: Cole Cochran & Zach Standifur

Matt DigbyBy Jun 14, 2017, 00:13 am

Institute, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Princeton’s Cole Cochran and Zach Standifur, two of the nine student-athletes who will represent Southern West Virginia in the 2017 North-South Football Classic.

Both were part of the Tigers’ Class AAA playoff appearance in 2015, while the 2016 team was in contention for a playoff berth right until the final week of the regular season.

Their head coach of the past two years, Wes Eddy, is also part of the 2017 South Cardinals as an assistant coach. Eddy recently accepted the head coaching position at East Fairmont.

WOAY will feature all nine area players throughout the week.

