North-South Basketball Classic Rosters Announced

Advertisement



WOAY – The rosters have been announced for the 2017 North-South Basketball Classic, with the South team having a strong Southern West Virginia presence. Five area players are on that squad; Isaiah Francis graduated from Woodrow Wilson this spring and was WOAY’s 2016 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Greenbrier East alum Seth Brown was a finalist for our 2017 Player of the Year award. Tyler Haga from Independence, Dondre Davis of Valley, and Ryan Davis of Bluefield are also on the South team, which will be coached by Buster Large (Bluefield) and Joe McCoy (Valley). The Classic is scheduled for Friday, June 16th, with a skills competition starting at 6:00 PM, to be followed by the game at the South Charleston Community Center.

Related

Comments

comments