North-South Baseball Classic Rosters Announced

Matt DigbyBy May 31, 2017, 22:11 pm

WOAY – The 2017 North-South Baseball Classic is Sunday at Glenville State College, with Southern West Virginia well represented on the South team. The squad will be led by two area coaches: Cory Mann (Greenbrier East) & Doug Nickell (Greenbrier West). The 11 area players taking part this weekend are:

Daylon Colley, Tanner McCallister, Joey Powell (Greenbrier East); Brett Green, Wil Mullins (Greater Beckley); Antonio Leopardi, Cameron Pack (Woodrow Wilson); Colton Bradley (James Monroe); Tate Mayes (Nicholas County); Jacob Harmon (PikeView); Hunter Bevins (Greenbrier West)

