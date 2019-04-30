Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News North Carolina university issues alert on apparent shooting
National NewsNewsWatch

North Carolina university issues alert on apparent shooting

Terell BaileyBy Apr 30, 2019, 18:43 pm

27
0

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

Previous PostSarcoidosis: What You Need To Know
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X