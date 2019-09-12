North Carolina Man Walks Every PGA Tournament for Charity

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WOAY) – Anyone attending A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier knows there will be a lot of walking, but that will not bother D.J. Gregory.

When Gregory was born with cerebral palsy, the doctors told his parents that he probably would never be able to walk. He has certainly proven them wrong as he’s been walking every single PGA tournament for the past 12 years.

“So each week I have a different player that will make a donation to my foundation and I will walk the course and support them,” Gregory said.

His foundation is called Walking for Kids, and it started back in 2009 after he did one tour writing a blog for the PGA. From there, he wrote a book and then came the foundation. It raises money for organizations that help children with disabilities.

“Fans were telling me, ‘You’re an inspiration and motivation in my life. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ And from there, I decided what else can I do to motivate and inspire others?” Gregory said. “I decided to start the Walking for Kids Foundation.”

His mission takes him around the world, and while some courses are more challenging for him than others, he does not let it get in the way of his goal.

“I don’t do what I do to be seen or to be recognized,” he said. “I just love what I do. I have some of the best friends out here and they really believe in what I do. I’m very lucky to have the opportunity that I do to help and inspire others and help others achieve their goals and dreams and that’s what it’s all about.”

Gregory will spend the week at The Greenbrier following Robert Streb. For more information on Gregory and his foundation visit: http://www.walkingforkids.org/