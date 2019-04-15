North Carolina Man Arrested In Wyoming County For Drugs, Guns, And Cash

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A North Carolina man is arrested in Wyoming County after deputies found drugs, guns, and cash inside a car.

On Monday, April 15, 2019, a deputy was doing a routine security check at Fox’s Pizza Den in East Pineville at around 3 am. The deputy noticed a white Ford Fusion with NC registration sitting the parking lot with a male subject sitting inside of it. The deputy walked by and could smell marijuana coming from the car.

The driver was identified as Amad Reshad Howell of Selma, NC. During a vehicle search, the deputy located approximately 24 grams of marijuana individually packaged for sale, a set of scales, a grinder, an AR-15, a 9 mm pistol, and 290 dollars in cash.

Howell was arrested for possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Howell is currently in Southern Regional Jail.