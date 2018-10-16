Search
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

North Carolina Man Arrested For Soliciting A Minor For Sex In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 15, 2018, 20:28 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A North Carolina man is in jail after he traveled to West Virginia to meet a juvenile for sex.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, John Martin Kunkel, 60, of Weddington, NC solicited the minor by use of an electronic device and then travel to the Beckley area to meet the child.  Kunkel was taken into custody when he showed up to meet the child.

Kunkel was charged with solicitation of a minor and also for using obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar cash only bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

