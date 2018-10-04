Non-violent offenders’ program aims to cut jail costs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A pilot program for non-violent offenders aimed at cutting regional jail costs can proceed as a West Virginia county has approved budget revisions.

The Marion County Commission approved the revisions on Wednesday that will allow the project to continue forward.

County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle says the program would be for those who have been convicted and ordered to mandatory minimum sentences. They would enter it as an alternative to incarceration in the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County

He says the offenders would attend any necessary classes or counseling services, do community service and return home under a GPS monitor at the day’s end.

Commission President Ernie VanGilder says one of the costs it would save on is for vehicles transporting people to the jail.