Home NewsWatch Nominations open for W.Va. volunteer service awards
NewsWatchStateTop Stories
Nominations open for W.Va. volunteer service awards
By Tyler BarkerMar 11, 2019, 10:26 am
18
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Governor’s Service Awards.
The awards honor individual and group volunteers in communities.
Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release residents can submit nominations by a May 17 deadline to Volunteer West Virginia on its website, www.volunteerwv.org .
Winners will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 5.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com