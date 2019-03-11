Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Nominations open for W.Va. volunteer service awards

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 11, 2019, 10:26 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Governor’s Service Awards.

The awards honor individual and group volunteers in communities.

Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release residents can submit nominations by a May 17 deadline to Volunteer West Virginia on its website, www.volunteerwv.org .

Winners will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 5.

