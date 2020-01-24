BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “No War with Iran” protest coming to Beckley on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Tomorrow in Beckley Code Pink and the Answer Coalition will organize a Global Day: ‘No War with Iran’ protest. The protest will be from 1 – 2 pm on the public sidewalk next to downtown Word Park.

“This is part of the Global Day of the rallies in several other countries and over 150 cities. Basically we’re saying that we do not want to get involved in another war in Iran. We would like the problems with Iran to be solved by diplomacy rather than bombs,” said rally organizer Carol Workman.

Workman says anyone that plans to come please bring your own sign.