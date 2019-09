LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Customers of the Lewisburg DMV Regional Office will need to consider taking their skills test at another local regional office during this week’s “A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier”.

Other regional offices nearby include: Beckley, Summersville, and Princeton. All other DMV transactions will be available to customers at the Lewisburg office next week.

For more information, please contact the WV DMV at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.