Nine Arrested In Beckley After A Drug Chain Investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department and West Virginia State Police made several arrests earlier today containing large amounts of drugs.

Both the Beckley Police Department and West Virginia State Police held a press conference this afternoon regarding the arrest made in the early hours.

The Police shared that nine people were arrested and five arrested were from Detroit, Michigan. During the press conference, they also shared that the most drugs that they found in possession were heroin and how the community can help.

“It’s a lot of time and effort, a lot of people get frustrated because they see problems in the neighborhood and they may not seek immediate action to the police. But it takes us some time to do these investigations and the process in order to make sure we have a good case, so the community just needs to bear with us during these situations” said, Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian

All nine people have been arrested and taken into custody. Both Sheriff Departments are working to put a stop to the drug problem we are having.

Charges stem from delivery of a control substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, and conspiracy to deliver heroin.

Comments