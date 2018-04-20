Nick Massey: Took Fear Away and Ran In The Boston Marathon

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- One local runner took the fear and worry out of his mind and ran in the Boston Marathon last weekend.

Nick Massey, a resident of Beckley took matters into his own hands when he fought the cold and rain to help remember those who lost their lives in Boston during the bombing five years ago.

Massey finished the race and placed in the top 2,500 out of 30,000 runners.

Massey told WOAY what was going through his head during the race, “I was just trying to stay focused, make sure I was hitting my paces the best that I could. I knew I would be a little slower at first with the cold and rainy conditions, but just trying to stay focus and take it literally one step at a time. I fed off of the crowd and the positive energy, having people cheering me on all 26.2 miles, so that was really neat and helped move me along,” said Massey.

Massey said the real thing that got him through the race was his family standing at the finish line.

Massey would like to send a huge thank you to Athletics West Virginia who helped him train for the Marathon.

