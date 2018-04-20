FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Nick Massey: Took Fear Away and Ran In The Boston Marathon
By Daniella HankeyApr 20, 2018, 19:13 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- One local runner took the fear and worry out of his mind and ran in the Boston Marathon last weekend.
Nick Massey, a resident of Beckley took matters into his own hands when he fought the cold and rain to help remember those who lost their lives in Boston during the bombing five years ago.
Massey finished the race and placed in the top 2,500 out of 30,000 runners.
Massey told WOAY what was going through his head during the race, “I was just trying to stay focused, make sure I was hitting my paces the best that I could. I knew I would be a little slower at first with the cold and rainy conditions, but just trying to stay focus and take it literally one step at a time. I fed off of the crowd and the positive energy, having people cheering me on all 26.2 miles, so that was really neat and helped move me along,” said Massey.
Massey said the real thing that got him through the race was his family standing at the finish line.
Massey would like to send a huge thank you to Athletics West Virginia who helped him train for the Marathon.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
