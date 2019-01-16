Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Nicholas Man Arrested For Kidnapping A Woman And Raping Her

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 16, 2019, 13:11 pm

MOUNT NEBO, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man is in jail after kidnapping a woman and raping her.

According to Nicholas County Deputies, on Sunday, January 13, 2019, Bradley Eric Backus picked up a female, dragged her to a bedroom in a camper, and tied her up.  He began to strike the woman several times in the face while he sexually assaulted her.  After he sexually assaulted the woman he then dropped her off on the side of the road where she was able to flag down a vehicle for help.

Backus is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of kidnapping.

He is being held in Central Regional Jail under no bond.

 

