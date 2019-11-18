Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Nicholas County’s Extension Service hosting ‘Meet Your Local Forester’ seminar

Anna SaundersBy Nov 18, 2019, 18:21 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, the WVU Extension Service in Nicholas County will be hosting a seminar where you can come and meet local foresters at the Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park in Summersville. 

According to Brian Sparks, the agriculture and natural resource extension agent, the seminar is for people who have woodlands on their property and want tips on how to manage it with everything from invasive species to selling timber and preserving wildlife. 

“Then, if they’re interested in how to manage  their  timber, the foresters will be there to help them talk about whether they may need to harvest their timber to keep it from ruining or they may need to do some thinning to make it better,” he said. 

The seminar will start at 6 p.m. at the 4-H building in the park. 

