Nicholas County woman arrested for trying to hire a police officer to commit murder
Nicholas County woman arrested for trying to hire a police officer to commit murder

Anna Saunders Oct 31, 2019, 10:04 am

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County woman is in jail after soliciting an undercover police officer to murder another individual.

According to police, Hollie McKinney engaged in conversations with an undercover police officer and solicited him to murder an individual in exchange for a number of personal property items including a 1985 SS Monte Carlo, complete wedding band set with a value of 1,000 dollars, potentially a 12 gauge Mossburg shotgun, and 1 gram of methamphetamine.

McKinney told the officer that if he would commit the murder he would be promised the above items.

McKinney is charged with solicitation of murder and is in Central Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar cash only bond.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

