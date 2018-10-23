Search
Local News
Local News

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department To Participate In Drug Take-Back Day

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2018, 10:35 am

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department will host a drug take back day.

This Saturday October 27th, 2018, between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the DEA National RX Take-Back Day.

If you have any old prescriptions to get rid of bring them to the old jail at the courthouse.

The address is: 700 Main St #2, Summersville, WV 26651.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

