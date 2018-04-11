Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department To Host Drug Take Back Day

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2018, 10:27 am

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a drug take back day.

Saturday April 28th 2018 from 10-2pm Drug take back day, bring in old medications in and we will get them disposed of properly.

Just bring it to the old Nicholas County Jail on the side of the Nicholas County Courthouse.

