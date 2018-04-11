Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department To Host Drug Take Back Day
By Tyler BarkerApr 11, 2018, 10:27 am
14
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a drug take back day.
Saturday April 28th 2018 from 10-2pm Drug take back day, bring in old medications in and we will get them disposed of properly.
Just bring it to the old Nicholas County Jail on the side of the Nicholas County Courthouse.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.