Nicholas County man sentenced in case where woman’s body found in refrigerator

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH by ANNA TAYLOR) — A Nicholas County man charged after West Virginia State Police found the body of a missing woman stuffed inside a refrigerator has been convicted of second-degree murder.

David Allen Geier, 65, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and is eligible for parole in 10.

A body identified as Teresa Gwinn was found inside a refrigerator in April 2017 at a home in Richwood, troopers said. Troopers made the discovery while following up on a missing person complaint.

Troopers believe the victim was strangled during a fight on March 23, 2017.

Geier originally was charged with first-degree murder.

