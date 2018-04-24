Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Nicholas County man sentenced in case where woman’s body found in refrigerator
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatch

Nicholas County man sentenced in case where woman’s body found in refrigerator

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2018, 21:16 pm

6
0

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH by ANNA TAYLOR) — A Nicholas County man charged after West Virginia State Police found the body of a missing woman stuffed inside a refrigerator has been convicted of second-degree murder.

David Allen Geier, 65, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and is eligible for parole in 10.

A body identified as Teresa Gwinn was found inside a refrigerator in April 2017 at a home in Richwood, troopers said. Troopers made the discovery while following up on a missing person complaint.

Troopers believe the victim was strangled during a fight on March 23, 2017.

Geier originally was charged with first-degree murder.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWoman sets car on fire with children inside, yells, 'We're going to see Jesus'
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives