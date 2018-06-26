Nicholas County Man Charged With Sexual Abuse For Propositioning 13-Year-Old For Oral Sex

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail and charged for sexual abuse with a minor after he propositioned a 13-year-old boy for oral sex.

According to court documents, Richwood Police were called to a home Saturday evening in Richwood for sexual assault.

The man was a family friend and he came to the residence for a party that evening. They told Police that Anthony Ervin, 33, of Richwood was making sexual advances towards the 13-year-old son.

The child told Police that Ervin tried to have him give him oral sex at least five different times that evening.

They observed Mr. Ervin sitting on the couch upon arrival and was crying and was telling the parents that he was sorry.

Ervin is being held in Central Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond and charged with child sexual abuse.