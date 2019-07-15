Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Nicholas County Man Bitten By Copperhead In His Home
By Tyler BarkerJul 15, 2019, 13:38 pm
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man was bitten by a copperhead under his couch.
According to the WV National Resources Police, a man in Nicholas County was at home and was bitten by a copperhead while reaching under his couch. He became ill and had to seek medical attention. He was ill for several days and suffered from a high fever, vomiting, and swelling.
