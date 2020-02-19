Nicholas County man arrested on seven counts of sexual assault charges

By
Tyler Barker
-
Dakota Dissette

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

Dakota James Dissette, 22, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a female who was 13-years-old at the time.  The alleged sexual intercourse occurred between 2018-2020, making the victim 13 when it started.

Dissette is charged with seven counts of sexual assault in the 3rd-degree.  Deputies say more charges are pending.

Dissette is currently in Central Regional Jail under a 35,000 dollar bond.

