Nicholas county man arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Nicholas County man is facing narcotics allegations in Fayette County . Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Victor area on Monday night. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A search of the vehicle yielded two bags of of methamphetamines and a large bag of marijuana.

An impairment evaluation was conducted on the driver by a Sheriff’s Department Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). The DRE determined that the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence.

Matthew Thomas Boone of Mount Lookout was arrested on charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Driving Under the Influence-Drugs, along with other traffic charges. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.