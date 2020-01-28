Nicholas County man arrested and charged for firing a gun at a family member

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after firing gunshots at a family member.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to a home on Upper Sycamore Road for gunshots inside a home. Jacob Grose forcibly entered the residence and pointed the gun towards his father and fired one shot. Grose then went outside the residence and fired two shots at the door breaking the doorknob. Grose pushed his stepmother up against the table and a 4×4 post, causing physical bruising to her lower back and shoulder.

At the time of the incident, there were 3 people inside, including a 14-year-old child.

Grose is charged with burglary, felony child neglect, domestic battery, brandishing, and a prohibited person with a firearm.

He is currently in South Central Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.