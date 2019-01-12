Nicholas County Man Arrested After Letting 10-Year-Old Drive Vehicle

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he let his 10-year-old step-daughter drive a vehicle.

According to police, they pulled over a car that was traveling in and out of the street. When they went up to the car, they discovered a you girl, age 10, was driving and Christopher Hoke was in the passenger seat.

Hoke began to apologize and said he lets the girl drive on numerous occasions.

Hoke also told police that the real father doesn’t have anything to do with her so he’s letting her get a head start on driving.

Hoke is charged with child abuse with child endangerment. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.