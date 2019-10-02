Nicholas County Fire Stations Begin Taking Donations For Shop With A First Responder Program

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- The third annual Shop With A First Responder program is now accepting donations.

Shop With A First Responder is a program where local first responders escort children through the local Walmart and buy them Christmas gifts that they might not receive if they come from a low-income family. Last year they helped 100 kids with their gifts and this year they hope to help at least 150 kids.

“They love it, it’s a big thing. Usually, we’re lucky enough to get one first responder for each child at the event. Everyone loves it,” said Assistant Chief at Wilderness Fire Department Noah Allen. “We provide dinner for the kids and our guys get to interact with all the children. We usually have Santa, too, at the event, so it’s a pretty good time for everyone.”

They are taking donations through the mail or by dropping money or a check off at any Nicholas County fire station. The shopping date is set for December 22 at the Summersville Walmart. For more information, you can check out Wilderness Fire Department on Facebook.