Nicholas County Fair Features Goat Show

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Fair continued Friday and this afternoon’s big event was the goat show.

The goat show featured different breeds and even a costume contest. The children who handled the goats were dressed up as well as the goats themselves. And the Nicholas County Fair Pageant Queens were there to hand out prizes.

“I love engaging within our community and hanging out with everybody, seeing everybody, people I know,” Nicholas County Fair Queen Ashley Nicholas said. “It’s really exciting,”

“This is all new for me,” Nicholas County Fair Teen Queen Hannah Litton added. “I’ve never did this before and it’s been a good experience.”

The rides and the fair opened back up this afternoon and will last until about 10 p-m this evening. And tomorrow is the last day for the fair.