Nicholas County Deputies Looking For Vehicle After Armed Robbery At A Pharmacy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department and WV State Police are looking for anyone with information regarding the vehicle pictured in an armed robbery of a pharmacy.

No other information is available at this time on the vehicle other than it appears to be a ford, burgundy or dark red.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at hometown pharmacy in Craigsville at approximately 9:22 am on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s office at 304-872-7880 or WVSP 304-872-0800 or Nicholas County 911.