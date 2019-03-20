Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Nicholas County Deputies Looking For Vehicle After Armed Robbery At A Pharmacy
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Nicholas County Deputies Looking For Vehicle After Armed Robbery At A Pharmacy

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 20, 2019, 12:27 pm

89
0

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department and WV State Police are looking for anyone with information regarding the vehicle pictured in an armed robbery of a pharmacy.

No other information is available at this time on the vehicle other than it appears to be a ford, burgundy or dark red.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at hometown pharmacy in Craigsville at approximately 9:22 am on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s office at 304-872-7880 or WVSP 304-872-0800 or Nicholas County 911.

Previous Post17-Year-Old From McDowell County Dead After ATV Crash
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X