Nicholas County Deputies Investigate Possible School Threat

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On January 10th, 2019, the Nicholas County Sheriff Department recieved a possible complaint of a student with Summersville Middle School making threats of harm while school is in session.

The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department along with Summersville Police Departments School Resource Officer interviewed numerous students potentially involved.

The incident disclosed NO threats of terroristic acts being committed by any student. The investigation did disclose a argument between multiple students that ended with no physical altercation.

The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department reminds parents and students, that any alleged incident will be taken very seriously until proven otherwise. We thank the cooperation of parents and students during these allegations. Our children’s safety is number one.